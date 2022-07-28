Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.76.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.05 to $4.95 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Institutional Trading of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOL. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 111.8% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 28,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 14,817 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Trading Up 13.8 %

GOL opened at $3.55 on Friday. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a twelve month low of $2.74 and a twelve month high of $8.56. The stock has a market cap of $703.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average is $5.66.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $616.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

About Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled and non-scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo; and maintenance services for aircrafts and components in Brazil, rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company offers Smiles frequent-flyer programs to approximately 19 million members, allowing clients to accumulate and redeem miles.

