Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $954.90

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 954.90 ($11.50) and traded as low as GBX 900 ($10.84). Gooch & Housego shares last traded at GBX 900 ($10.84), with a volume of 10,491 shares changing hands.

Gooch & Housego Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 888.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 954.48. The stock has a market cap of £221.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,966.67.

Gooch & Housego Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a GBX 4.70 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%. Gooch & Housego’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.78%.

Gooch & Housego Company Profile

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences/Bio-photonics, and Industrial segments.

