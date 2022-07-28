Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Graphic Packaging Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $22.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.41. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Graphic Packaging has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $22.99.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Institutional Trading of Graphic Packaging

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPK. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 125.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 8,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPK. BNP Paribas raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.17.

About Graphic Packaging

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.