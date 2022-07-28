Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) Stock Price Up 4.5% on Earnings Beat

Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) shares rose 4.5% during trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $22.62 and last traded at $22.60. Approximately 106,727 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,425,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.63.

The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Graphic Packaging

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GPK. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the first quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth $66,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

About Graphic Packaging

(Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.