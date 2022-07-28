Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Hits New 1-Year High at $62.84

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $62.84 and last traded at $62.70, with a volume of 44 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $62.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Great Southern Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $810.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.33.

Great Southern Bancorp Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Great Southern Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.80%.

In related news, Treasurer Rex A. Copeland sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $262,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,473.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Treasurer Rex A. Copeland sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.59, for a total value of $262,878.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 23,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,473.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William V. Turner sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $373,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,953,606.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,700 shares of company stock valued at $729,753 over the last quarter. 25.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 5.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 124,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $2,419,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 323.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 42,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,168,000 after acquiring an additional 37,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

