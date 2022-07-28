Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 18,452 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 180.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,452 shares during the quarter. Newmont accounts for 0.4% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $213,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,617 shares in the company, valued at $5,027,930.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.43, for a total transaction of $653,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 265,949 shares in the company, valued at $15,805,349.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $213,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,027,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $3,657,300. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Down 1.1 %

NEM opened at $45.61 on Thursday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.74 and a 200-day moving average of $67.69.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.24). Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on NEM. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Newmont from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.30.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.