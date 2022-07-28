Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 66,727 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) by 297.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,727 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 7.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 327.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,370,000 after buying an additional 778,559 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 33.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after buying an additional 39,965 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in Healthcare Services Group by 15.8% during the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 221,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after buying an additional 30,249 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the first quarter valued at about $80,000.

Healthcare Services Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $14.21 on Thursday. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.80 and a 12-month high of $28.68. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.16.

Healthcare Services Group Increases Dividend

Healthcare Services Group ( NASDAQ:HCSG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.22 million. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.2138 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 212.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCSG has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.88.

Healthcare Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Further Reading

