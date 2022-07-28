Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 250,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the quarter. Lumen Technologies makes up about 0.4% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $2,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 434.9% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LUMN opened at $10.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.02. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $14.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average of $11.21.

Lumen Technologies Announces Dividend

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 11.16%. Lumen Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

Lumen Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.