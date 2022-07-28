Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF (NYSEARCA:SRVR – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 223,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,460 shares during the quarter. Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF were worth $8,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 45,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

SRVR opened at $35.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.65. Pacer Benchmark Data & Infrastructure Real Estate SCTR ETF has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $43.50.

