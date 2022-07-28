Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,023 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,264 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in F. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 73,989 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 35,305 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 957,240 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $19,882,000 after buying an additional 297,840 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 76,725 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 9,752 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 23,848 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $288,000. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

F opened at $13.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.86.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

