Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Takes $1.87 Million Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

PRU stock opened at $97.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.80. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $89.73 and a one year high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.58.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Articles

