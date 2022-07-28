Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Greencore Group (LON:GNC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GNC. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Greencore Group from GBX 175 ($2.11) to GBX 130 ($1.57) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 155 ($1.87) target price on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of GNC opened at GBX 102 ($1.23) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £537.10 million and a PE ratio of 2,040.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.89, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Greencore Group has a 1-year low of GBX 91.75 ($1.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 149.70 ($1.80). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 104.63 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 118.10.

In other news, insider Patrick Gary Kennedy acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of £16,640 ($20,048.19).

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

