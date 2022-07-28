Guidance Point Advisors LLC Acquires 4,523 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 248,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 14,045 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,627,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,457,000 after purchasing an additional 34,663 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 22,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $1,112,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,669,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,279,712.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NLY traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.68. 2,749,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,549,842. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.82. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $8.94.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $475.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.39 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 141.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is presently 50.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on NLY. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management to $6.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.04.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Recommended Stories

