Guidance Point Advisors LLC Buys 5,694 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Guidance Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises 4.6% of Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Guidance Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $12,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. London Co. of Virginia purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,075,789. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $88.53 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.13.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

