Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Raises Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,973 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.6% of Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $41,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COST. Bank of The West raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 4,642 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $510,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 714 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of COST stock traded up $8.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $530.32. 34,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,291,506. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $478.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $513.59. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The stock has a market cap of $234.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.72.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

