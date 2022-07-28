Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 194 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,278 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $6,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth $270,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth $1,933,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after buying an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 74,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,932,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.77, for a total value of $5,750,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 612,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,012,543.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 22,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.36, for a total transaction of $3,457,041.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,624.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.77, for a total value of $5,750,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 612,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,012,543.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 414,534 shares of company stock worth $63,724,140. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.30.

NASDAQ CDNS traded up $4.72 on Thursday, reaching $181.34. 30,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,380,181. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $192.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.36. The stock has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a PE ratio of 63.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.