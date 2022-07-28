Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 75 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,149 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $17,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Target by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 17,718 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target by 3.8% during the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the first quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 37,653 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,991,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $302.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Target from $265.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Target Trading Up 2.4 %

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target stock traded up $3.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $158.30. 61,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,035,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $150.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

About Target

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.