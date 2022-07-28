H2O Innovation (CVE:HEO) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.39

Shares of H2O Innovation Inc. (CVE:HEO – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.39 and traded as low as C$2.33. H2O Innovation shares last traded at C$2.38, with a volume of 23,314 shares.

H2O Innovation Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.39. The firm has a market cap of C$214.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.00.

H2O Innovation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

H2O Innovation Inc designs and provides integrated water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. The company operates through three segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products, and Operation and Maintenance Services. It offers membrane filtration technology for municipal, industrial, energy, and natural resources end-users; and aftersales services, as well as digital solutions to monitor and optimize water treatment plants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H2O Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H2O Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.