Hafnia Limited (OTCMKTS:HFIAF) Short Interest Update

Hafnia Limited (OTCMKTS:HFIAF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 480.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29.0 days.

Hafnia Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HFIAF opened at $3.40 on Thursday. Hafnia has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2.09.

Get Hafnia alerts:

Hafnia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Hafnia Limited owns and operates oil product tankers. The company operates through four segments: Long Range II (LR2), Long Range I (LR1), Medium Range (MR), and Handy size (Handy). It transports petroleum oil products, vegetable oil, and easy chemicals to national and international oil companies, and chemical companies, as well as trading and utility companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Hafnia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hafnia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.