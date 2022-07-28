Hafnia Limited (OTCMKTS:HFIAF) Short Interest Update

Hafnia Limited (OTCMKTS:HFIAF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, an increase of 480.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 29.0 days.
Hafnia Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:HFIAF opened at $3.40 on Thursday. Hafnia has a twelve month low of $3.09 and a twelve month high of $3.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2.09.
Hafnia Company Profile
