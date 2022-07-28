Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:HLG opened at $13.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.98 million, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of -0.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.99. Hailiang Education Group has a 1 year low of $9.28 and a 1 year high of $39.50.
