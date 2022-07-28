Hamster Trading 0.9% Lower This Week (HAM)

Hamster (HAM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 28th. Hamster has a total market cap of $4.32 million and $88,096.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hamster has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One Hamster coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hamster alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004321 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001536 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00016737 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00033111 BTC.

Hamster Coin Profile

Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance.

Buying and Selling Hamster

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hamster should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hamster using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hamster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hamster and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.