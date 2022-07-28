Hamster Trading 0.9% Lower This Week (HAM)

Hamster (HAM) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 28th. Hamster has a total market cap of $4.32 million and $88,096.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hamster has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One Hamster coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004321 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001536 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002150 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00016737 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001762 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00033111 BTC.
Hamster Coin Profile
Hamster’s official Twitter account is @hamster_finance.
Buying and Selling Hamster
