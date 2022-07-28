Handy (HANDY) Price Hits $0.0700 on Major Exchanges

Handy (HANDY) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. Over the last seven days, Handy has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar. Handy has a total market capitalization of $14.41 million and approximately $729,483.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Handy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0700 or 0.00000294 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $204.21 or 0.00857505 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004200 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002146 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00016777 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Handy Coin Profile

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. The official website for Handy is handypick.io.

Buying and Selling Handy

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Handy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

