Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Short Interest Up 465.0% in July

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,300 shares, a growth of 465.0% from the June 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Harbor Diversified Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS HRBR opened at $2.17 on Thursday. Harbor Diversified has a 12-month low of $1.77 and a 12-month high of $2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.24.

Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $66.98 million during the quarter.

Harbor Diversified Company Profile

Harbor Diversified, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the Unites States. It also leases and finances for flight equipment. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets. The company was formerly known as Harbor BioSciences, Inc and changed its name to Harbor Diversified, Inc in February 2012.

