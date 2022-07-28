Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF) Short Interest Down 63.3% in July

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,400 shares, a decrease of 63.3% from the June 30th total of 243,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 894.0 days.

Harbour Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PMOIF opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.15. Harbour Energy has a 1-year low of $3.81 and a 1-year high of $6.88.

Harbour Energy Company Profile

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

