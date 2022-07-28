Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Shares Gap Up to $34.30

Shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $34.30, but opened at $36.00. Harley-Davidson shares last traded at $37.56, with a volume of 27,430 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.89.

Harley-Davidson Trading Up 6.3 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Harley-Davidson Cuts Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.07). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 0.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.5% in the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

Featured Stories

