Haverford Trust Co Acquires 155,138 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 751.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,138 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co owned about 0.06% of Illinois Tool Works worth $36,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $1.42 on Thursday, reaching $199.24. 10,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,880. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 72.57%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.09 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 57.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ITW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.42.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Stories

