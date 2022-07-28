Haverford Trust Co Acquires 74,183 Shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,528,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,183 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co owned approximately 0.37% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $79,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 49,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 3,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $51.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,916,376. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.60. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.82 and a twelve month high of $54.94.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

