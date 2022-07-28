Haverford Trust Co Buys 267 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Haverford Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 255,699 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 1.7% of Haverford Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Haverford Trust Co owned approximately 0.06% of Costco Wholesale worth $147,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COST. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,389,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,920 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,078,322 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,643,166,000 after purchasing an additional 944,199 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,327,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 819,712 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $465,350,000 after purchasing an additional 294,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price (up from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $650.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $579.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $571.72.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 1.3 %

COST traded up $6.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $529.25. The company had a trading volume of 29,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,291,506. The stock has a market cap of $234.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $478.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $513.59. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.17. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.