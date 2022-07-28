Haverford Trust Co Decreases Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Haverford Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 306,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,878 shares during the quarter. S&P Global makes up 1.5% of Haverford Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $125,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 11.3% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 96,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,453,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 8.5% in the first quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 17.7% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Up 1.9 %

S&P Global stock traded up $6.86 during trading on Thursday, reaching $367.78. The stock had a trading volume of 30,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,415,084. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $311.87 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $342.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $375.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $124.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.03.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 40.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.53%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $401.00 to $398.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $540.00 to $434.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.57.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.