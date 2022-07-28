Haverford Trust Co Has $51.86 Million Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Haverford Trust Co lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 416,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,643 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co owned 0.16% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $51,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.40. The company had a trading volume of 60,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,899,282. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.01 and a 12 month high of $131.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.02.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

