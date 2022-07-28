Haverford Trust Co Sells 267,068 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Haverford Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 267,068 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co owned about 0.11% of Genuine Parts worth $20,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America upgraded Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

GPC traded up $2.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.38. 14,464 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,926. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $115.63 and a twelve month high of $146.45. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.02.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

