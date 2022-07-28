HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Raised to $230.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $192.00 to $230.00 in a research report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $260.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $241.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $236.95.

NYSE HCA opened at $204.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $187.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.16. The company has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.43. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is presently 10.77%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $516,095.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at $17,747,688.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $516,095.46. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,367.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 90,535 shares of company stock valued at $19,190,129 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Norges Bank bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $596,396,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,448,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,582 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 240,390.6% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,043,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,295 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,302,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,237,000 after purchasing an additional 925,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFN Partners Management LP grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,081,000 after purchasing an additional 639,701 shares in the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

