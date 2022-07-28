HCA Healthcare’s (HCA) “Maintains” Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reiterated by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on HCA. Truist Financial increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stephens increased their price target on HCA Healthcare to $230.00 in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $256.00 to $249.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.68.

NYSE:HCA traded up $4.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $209.23. 14,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,635. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02. The stock has a market cap of $61.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.92 and a 200 day moving average of $225.16.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.43. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $516,095.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,367.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $516,095.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,367.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael R. Mcalevey bought 1,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $218.56 per share, for a total transaction of $242,601.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,601.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 90,535 shares of company stock worth $19,190,129. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1,833.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

