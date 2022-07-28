HCR Wealth Advisors Cuts Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

HCR Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Public Storage by 102.5% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on PSA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $348.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Public Storage from $410.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $368.83.

Public Storage Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PSA opened at $326.28 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $292.32 and a 12-month high of $421.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $315.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.09.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 54.79%. The business had revenue of $749.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $13.15 per share. This is an increase from Public Storage’s previous None dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.75%.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.