HCR Wealth Advisors Purchases 400 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 30,966,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,421,820 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,758,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,047,000 after purchasing an additional 321,934 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,845,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,383,000 after buying an additional 780,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,331,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,344,000 after buying an additional 418,123 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WFC. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.31.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $43.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 23.98%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

