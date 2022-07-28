HCR Wealth Advisors Trims Stock Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

HCR Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,848,000. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 872,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,178,000 after acquiring an additional 370,683 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 362.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 196,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,746,000 after acquiring an additional 154,200 shares during the last quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $15,884,000. Finally, Rollins Financial purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $12,671,000.

Get iShares US Technology ETF alerts:

iShares US Technology ETF Stock Performance

IYW opened at $86.86 on Thursday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $118.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.18.

iShares US Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.