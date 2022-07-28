Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP) Short Interest Update

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 64.0% from the June 30th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Heartland Financial USA Trading Up 1.0 %

Heartland Financial USA stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.07. The company had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,952. Heartland Financial USA has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $30.32.

Heartland Financial USA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

