Hermez Network Price Tops $3.75 on Exchanges (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 28th. One Hermez Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.75 or 0.00015744 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Hermez Network has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $17.61 million and $1.74 million worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hermez Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,799.97 or 1.00018523 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004202 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002149 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00127094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00029952 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Hermez Network Coin Profile

Hermez Network is a coin. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.