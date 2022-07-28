Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.05-$8.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.05 billion-$10.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.99 billion.

Hershey Stock Performance

Hershey stock traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $221.64. 42,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,082,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.33. Hershey has a fifty-two week low of $167.80 and a fifty-two week high of $231.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hershey will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.27%.

Several brokerages have commented on HSY. Mizuho raised their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hershey from $218.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $219.07.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $33,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,958.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 253,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.37, for a total transaction of $55,515,088.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 894,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,168,331.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total value of $33,712.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,700,958.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 699,493 shares of company stock valued at $153,874,087. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.