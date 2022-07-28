Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Shares Up 3.2% Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) were up 3.2% on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $30.77 and last traded at $30.55. Approximately 7,320 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 321,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.59.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a $0.556 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.44%. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 120.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.80.

Hess Midstream Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.36.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. The business had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hess Midstream news, Director Geurt G. Schoonman bought 3,249 shares of Hess Midstream stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,971.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,971.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess Midstream

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Hess Midstream by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,181,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,460,000 after purchasing an additional 142,719 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Hess Midstream by 2,108.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,987,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851,994 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,362,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309,615 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,966,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,985,000 after acquiring an additional 659,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hess Midstream by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,398,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,148,000 after acquiring an additional 180,563 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

