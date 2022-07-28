Hess (NYSE:HES) Given Maintains Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their maintains rating on shares of Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HES. Barclays cut their price objective on Hess from $153.00 to $149.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Hess from $118.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $133.92.

Hess Price Performance

HES stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $108.60. 27,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,708,241. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.32. Hess has a one year low of $61.93 and a one year high of $131.43. The company has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Hess Announces Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 9.01%. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hess will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess

In other news, SVP Barbara J. Lowery-Yilmaz sold 36,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.29, for a total transaction of $4,651,795.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,267,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hess

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HES. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Hess by 880.0% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 245 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

See Also

