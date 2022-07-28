HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th.

HighPeak Energy has a payout ratio of 1.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HighPeak Energy to earn $9.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.0%.

HighPeak Energy Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of HPK opened at $25.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.54. HighPeak Energy has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.31 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Activity

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.19). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $92.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.69 million. On average, equities analysts expect that HighPeak Energy will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Steven W. Tholen bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.65 per share, for a total transaction of $246,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in HighPeak Energy in the first quarter worth about $208,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 260,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 7,489 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 13.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Capital raised their price target on HighPeak Energy from $32.50 to $38.75 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th.

About HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 64,213 MBoe of proved reserves.

