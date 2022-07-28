Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB lowered its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 205,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,402 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $31,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 59.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 150,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,925,000 after acquiring an additional 56,099 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.7% in the first quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 42,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.9% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,016 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,207,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,402,000 after purchasing an additional 692,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HLT shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.82.

Insider Transactions at Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $402,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 259,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,809,467.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $402,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 259,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,809,467.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Douglas M. Steenland purchased 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $251,166.23. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,071,327.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,126,020. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HLT traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $128.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,544,327. The company has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.56 and a beta of 1.24. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.41 and a twelve month high of $167.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.14.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 76.75% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 23.17%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.