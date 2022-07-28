Hoge Finance (HOGE) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Hoge Finance (HOGE) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 28th. One Hoge Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Hoge Finance has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. Hoge Finance has a market cap of $14.70 million and $18,000.00 worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hoge Finance alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,006.99 or 0.99999189 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004341 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00005502 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004347 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003824 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.07 or 0.00126363 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00029774 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004346 BTC.

About Hoge Finance

Hoge Finance is a coin. It launched on February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 402,276,464,812 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance.

Buying and Selling Hoge Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoge Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hoge Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hoge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hoge Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.