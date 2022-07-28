Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 34.21%.

Home Bancorp Trading Up 2.1 %

Home Bancorp stock opened at $38.28 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $319.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.71. Home Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.16 and a 52 week high of $45.73.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Home Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several research firms have issued reports on HBCP. DA Davidson upgraded Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Home Bancorp to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Hovde Group began coverage on Home Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Home Bancorp by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after acquiring an additional 13,421 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 4.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 153,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,258,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 28.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 47.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.