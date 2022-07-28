Honey Badger Silver (CVE:TUF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.05

Honey Badger Silver Inc. (CVE:TUF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 70000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Honey Badger Silver Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.07. The stock has a market cap of C$7.11 million and a PE ratio of -1.00.

About Honey Badger Silver

(Get Rating)

Honey Badger Silver Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, cobalt, gold, zinc, lead, and diamond deposits. The company's flagship project is the Thunder Bay Polymetallic Silver Project covering an area of 16,800 hectares located in Ontario.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Honey Badger Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honey Badger Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.