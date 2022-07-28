Hosking Partners LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Hosking Partners LLP decreased its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 657,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,267 shares during the period. Kroger comprises about 1.0% of Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Kroger worth $37,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KR. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 68.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 64,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after acquiring an additional 26,493 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kroger by 46.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at $240,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kroger by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 41,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 18,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Kroger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,564,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,116,000 after buying an additional 33,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KR traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.19. The stock had a trading volume of 77,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,078,315. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $38.22 and a 12 month high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.02 and its 200 day moving average is $51.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, June 17th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America raised Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.22.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

