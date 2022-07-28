Hosking Partners LLP Cuts Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,713 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $12,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $1,146,885,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,369 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,661,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,223 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $297,284,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,869,799 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,385,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 213.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,519,026 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $101.78. The stock had a trading volume of 100,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,603,416. The company has a market cap of $88.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.67 and a 12-month high of $167.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.73.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.04). Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 57.17%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 24th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 13.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMAT. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen set a $160.00 price objective on Applied Materials in a report on Monday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

