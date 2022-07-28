Hosking Partners LLP Decreases Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Hosking Partners LLP cut its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,006,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 22,137 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $17,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $13.67. The company had a trading volume of 3,457,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,167,028. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,517,792,839.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 8,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $214,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,947,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,792,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

