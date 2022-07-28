Hosking Partners LLP Has $15.63 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 578 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $15,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Norges Bank bought a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,403,800,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 22,117.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 752,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $500,581,000 after purchasing an additional 748,903 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,431,858 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,949,003,000 after purchasing an additional 624,821 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,533,258 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,001,395,000 after purchasing an additional 542,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 119.7% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 670,216 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $445,964,000 after purchasing an additional 365,162 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $680.46.

Broadcom Stock Performance

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $1.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $525.88. 22,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,844,317. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.09. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $462.66 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $519.11 and a 200-day moving average of $564.34.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.31%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

